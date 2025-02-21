7,454 Shares in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 36,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

