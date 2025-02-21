7,459 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after acquiring an additional 241,586 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 24,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.61.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.