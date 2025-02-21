8,000 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FELG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 62,541 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 72.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 559,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after buying an additional 234,338 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

