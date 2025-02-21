8,212 Shares in Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPX) Bought by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC owned about 2.49% of Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity ETF stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $9.44 million, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.05.

About Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity ETF

The Janus Henderson U.S. Sustainable Equity ETF (SSPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that seeks long-term capital growth by targeting US companies considered to be contributing positively to the environment and society.

