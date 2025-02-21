918 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $566,153,000 after acquiring an additional 199,440 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,242,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 66,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,418,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 169,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $46,676,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,957,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
