918 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $566,153,000 after acquiring an additional 199,440 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,242,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 66,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,418,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 169,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $46,676,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,957,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $350.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $357.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.39.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.