92 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Bought by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth $216,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 170.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 65.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 30.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth $217,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.40.

Waters Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $380.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.93 and a 200-day moving average of $365.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.01. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $279.24 and a 52-week high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

