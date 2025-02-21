9,451 Shares in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Bought by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DBMF opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

