Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $308,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,092.25. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

ACEL traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 237,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,856. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.46. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,953,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

