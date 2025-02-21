Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) versus World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS) Head-To-Head Analysis

World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS – Get Free Report) and Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for World Access and Actelis Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Access 0 0 0 0 0.00 Actelis Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Actelis Networks has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 331.03%. Given Actelis Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Actelis Networks is more favorable than World Access.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of World Access shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Actelis Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares World Access and Actelis Networks”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Access N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Actelis Networks $5.61 million 1.29 -$6.29 million ($1.25) -0.93

World Access has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Actelis Networks.

Profitability

This table compares World Access and Actelis Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Access N/A N/A N/A Actelis Networks -56.82% -752.62% -45.14%

Summary

Actelis Networks beats World Access on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Access

World Access, Inc. operates as a global services company providing solutions in customer care to organizations in the travel, financial, health care, and call center industries. It consists of three full service companies and three specialized services companies. World Access Service Corporation serves companies located in the US and companies that have travelers or employees visiting North America. World Access Canada serves companies located in Canada; and World Access Asia serves companies located in eastern Asia, including Japan. World Access Europe provides members of World Access with logistical and medical support throughout the region. Other companies include World Access Provider Network Services; and World Access Transport Services that manages and coordinates all medical evacuation and repatriation activities for World Access. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia. In April 2001, the company filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 relief in the United States Bankruptcy Court on behalf of itself and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

