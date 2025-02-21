ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 57,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 56,550 shares.The stock last traded at $29.14 and had previously closed at $29.23.

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63.

Get ActivePassive Core Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ActivePassive Core Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,511,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (APCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that blends active and passive investment strategies. The fund seeks to provide current income with low volatility of principal APCB was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActivePassive Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.