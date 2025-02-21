Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AYI. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.40.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $320.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.36 and its 200-day moving average is $296.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $217.64 and a 52-week high of $345.30.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.10. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2,923.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $13,789,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 154,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,036,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

