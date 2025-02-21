Adam Michaels Sells 15,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Crocs Stock Down 1.9 %

CROX stock opened at $108.88 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.25 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CROX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Crocs by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 202,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Crocs by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

