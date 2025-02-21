Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Stake Raised by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund makes up 1.9% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.32% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $34,599,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2,789.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 413,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 697,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,084,000 after buying an additional 113,940 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADX opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

