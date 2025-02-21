Adeia Inc. (ADEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADEA opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.37. Adeia has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Adeia had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adeia will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADEA shares. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Adeia from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

