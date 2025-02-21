Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Lev Mizikovsky Purchases 15,635 Shares of Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Free Report) insider Lev Mizikovsky purchased 15,635 shares of Advance ZincTek stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$11,882.60 ($7,617.05).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 1,776 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,349.76 ($865.23).

On Monday, January 13th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 825 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$627.00 ($401.92).

On Friday, January 10th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 2,500 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,900.00 ($1,217.95).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 24,999 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,099.24 ($12,243.10).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 13,324 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$10,179.54 ($6,525.34).

On Monday, December 30th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 170 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$129.03 ($82.71).

On Thursday, December 12th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 2,172 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,650.72 ($1,058.15).

On Thursday, December 5th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 47,170 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,849.20 ($22,980.26).

On Monday, December 9th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 127 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$97.03 ($62.20).

On Tuesday, November 26th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 1,965 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$1,493.40 ($957.31).

Advance ZincTek Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 million, a PE ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 0.90.

About Advance ZincTek

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

