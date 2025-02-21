Advyzon Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,144 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

EMR opened at $124.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.40.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

