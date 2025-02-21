Advyzon Investment Management LLC Invests $283,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 55,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 86,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 69,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 375,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,858,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.