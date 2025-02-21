Advyzon Investment Management LLC Invests $320,000 in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,009,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $21.45 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $754.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

