Advyzon Investment Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $288.09 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.00 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.33 and its 200-day moving average is $277.03.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
