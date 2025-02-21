Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Enters into Agreement for Common Stock Offering

Aemetis, Inc. recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing a notable update regarding an agreement for the issuance of common stock. On February 12, 2025, the company formalized an agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, further amending a previously established At Market Issuance Sales Agreement. The original agreement, dating back to January 26, 2021, was previously amended by a letter agreement on August 18, 2021.

According to the terms specified in the agreement, Aemetis, Inc. is authorized to potentially offer and sell its common stock through the Distribution Agent, with a cumulative offering price of up to $210,000,000. These shares, termed as Placement Shares, will be issued in accordance with the company’s Registration Statement on Form S-3, which was initially submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 9, 2024. Furthermore, a prospectus supplement was filed with the SEC on February 12, 2025, in relation to the offer and sale of the Placement Shares.

Any sales involving the Placement Shares will be conducted through standard brokers’ transactions on the NASDAQ Global Market, at market prices, in block transactions, or as mutually agreed upon by Aemetis and the Distribution Agent. It was also noted that the Distribution Agent will be compensated for their services with up to 3.0% of the gross proceeds from the sale of Placement Shares, paid by Aemetis in cash with each transaction.

It’s important to understand that the disclosure made in this Current Report on Form 8-K does not serve as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy these securities, and no sales will be permitted in states where such actions would be unlawful without appropriate registration or qualification under the state’s respective securities laws. The summary presented in the report is not exhaustive, and for comprehensive details, reference is advised to the Agreement itself, along with the legal opinion linked to the Placement Shares, both of which are included in the exhibits of the filing.

The Form 8-K also includes information pertaining to financial statements and exhibits, providing transparency and accessibility to interested parties who want to delve deeper into the specifics of the agreement and its implications for Aemetis, Inc. These crucial details are intended to keep stakeholders informed about the company’s financial activities and strategies moving forward.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

