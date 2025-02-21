Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Christa S. Quarles Sells 5,000 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,986,000. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AFRM stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.78 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.37. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,380,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.24.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

