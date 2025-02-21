Air New Zealand Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:AIZ)

Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
Air New Zealand Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Air New Zealand
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Gold’s Ascent: Can Miners and ETFs Take Investors to $3,000?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Medtronic’s Expansion Gains Momentum—Time for a Market Shift?
Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.