Air New Zealand Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:AIZ)

Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

Air New Zealand Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

