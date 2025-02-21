Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.89%.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.