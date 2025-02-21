Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.280-2.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $978.2 million-$980.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.9 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRM. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.3 %

ALRM stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,238,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,858.76. The trade was a 15.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,181,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,955.20. This represents a 35.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.