Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 117,249 Shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,249 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Aris Mining worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Aris Mining by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,932,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422,597 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 192.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 23,833 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 6.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,503,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ARMN stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Aris Mining Co. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.33 million, a PE ratio of -199.50 and a beta of 0.16.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

