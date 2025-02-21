Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 5,215 Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.84% of TWFG worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TWFG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TWFG in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in TWFG during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in TWFG in the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of TWFG in the third quarter valued at $280,000.

Get TWFG alerts:

TWFG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 122.61, a current ratio of 122.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TWFG, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on TWFG from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of TWFG in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWFG

TWFG Company Profile

(Free Report)

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.