Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 5,215 Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.84% of TWFG worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TWFG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TWFG in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in TWFG during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in TWFG in the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of TWFG in the third quarter valued at $280,000.
TWFG Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 122.61, a current ratio of 122.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TWFG, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $36.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TWFG Company Profile
TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.
