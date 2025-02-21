Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Skyline Champion worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,873,000 after acquiring an additional 78,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 32.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,507,000 after purchasing an additional 363,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 33,942 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 608,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 404,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $451,750.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,020.31. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Price Performance

NYSE SKY opened at $103.39 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $116.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average is $94.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.