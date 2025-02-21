Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,177 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.11% of Hanesbrands worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 459.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.63. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $888.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert F. Moran acquired 74,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,401.73. The trade was a 52.89 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

