Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 6.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $363.01 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.91 and its 200 day moving average is $353.66. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.42.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

