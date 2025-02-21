Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 18,800 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $639,759.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,219.96. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at $695,928. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,077. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.80 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

