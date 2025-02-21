Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,477 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Q2 worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 988.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 199.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 7,878.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Q2 by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other Q2 news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 8,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $907,254.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 340,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,135,718. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $442,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 223,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,690,364. This trade represents a 1.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,288 shares of company stock worth $3,003,523 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $90.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -139.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.