Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 5033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJB. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 205,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,337,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after acquiring an additional 109,965 shares during the last quarter.

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

