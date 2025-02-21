Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $136.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $144.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

