Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,492,830 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,269,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492,830 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.59% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $639,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swmg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $71.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

