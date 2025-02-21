Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $158.78 and last traded at $161.03, with a volume of 274844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.44.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $2,429,341.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 603,342 shares in the company, valued at $138,002,415.66. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 30.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 798,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,610,000 after acquiring an additional 185,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Dalal Street LLC increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 487,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,509,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,844,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

