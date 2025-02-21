Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.05 and last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 7367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Alpha Technology Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Get Alpha Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Alpha Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.