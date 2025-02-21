American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09, Zacks reports. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.650-5.750 EPS.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $128.66 on Friday. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

