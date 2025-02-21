Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 28820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Ventum Financial upgraded Amex Exploration from a “negative” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Amex Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Amex Exploration news, Director Victor Cantore acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$30,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 87,900 shares of company stock valued at $94,119. 18.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

