Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. Amplitude updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.050-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.030–0.010 EPS.

Amplitude Trading Up 21.9 %

Amplitude stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Vishria sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $42,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,496. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

