Analog Devices’ (ADI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $245.00.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.19.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $243.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.06 and a 200 day moving average of $219.97.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

