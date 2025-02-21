Analysts Offer Predictions for GrowGeneration FY2026 Earnings

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) – Analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for GrowGeneration in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for GrowGeneration’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.
GrowGeneration Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ GRWG opened at $1.39 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.
