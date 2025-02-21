Analysts Offer Predictions for GrowGeneration FY2026 Earnings

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) – Analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for GrowGeneration in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for GrowGeneration’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.

GrowGeneration Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $1.39 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,870,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 370,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,966 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

