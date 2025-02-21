Analysts Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Target Price at $17.25

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENTA

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $178.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.57% and a negative return on equity of 75.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $256,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 846,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,370.22. The trade was a 5.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4,933.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.