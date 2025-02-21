Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Biogen (BIIB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) recently:

2/18/2025 – Biogen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $138.00.

2/13/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $244.00 to $224.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $231.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $156.00 to $139.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/13/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $157.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $281.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $300.00 to $241.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $298.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from $178.00 to $163.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Biogen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/10/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $302.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/2/2025 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $315.00.

12/28/2024 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Biogen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.08. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.51 and a 52-week high of $238.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.71 and its 200 day moving average is $171.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,748,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,561,238,000 after acquiring an additional 70,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,423,747,000 after purchasing an additional 248,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,919,000 after buying an additional 2,648,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

