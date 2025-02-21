Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Biogen (BIIB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) recently:
- 2/18/2025 – Biogen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $138.00.
- 2/13/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $244.00 to $224.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $231.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $156.00 to $139.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 2/13/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $157.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $281.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $300.00 to $241.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $298.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from $178.00 to $163.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2025 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/28/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2025 – Biogen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 1/10/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $302.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/2/2025 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $315.00.
- 12/28/2024 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.08. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.51 and a 52-week high of $238.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.71 and its 200 day moving average is $171.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
