Analyzing DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) & Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT)

Conduit Pharmaceuticals and DiaMedica Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conduit Pharmaceuticals and DiaMedica Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduit Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A -$19.38 million ($0.56) -11.80

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduit Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -328.67% DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -43.67% -40.81%

Volatility & Risk

Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Conduit Pharmaceuticals and DiaMedica Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduit Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 1 4.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.90%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than Conduit Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Conduit Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Conduit Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Conduit Pharmaceuticals beats DiaMedica Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in San Diego, California. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Limited is a subsidiary of Corvus Capital Limited.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease. The company also develops DM300, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of severe inflammatory diseases. In addition, it develops treatment for neurological disease. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

