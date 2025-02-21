Analyzing Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) and Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cara Therapeutics and Tharimmune, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics 0 5 0 0 2.00 Tharimmune 0 0 1 1 3.50

Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $27.84, indicating a potential upside of 443.75%. Tharimmune has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 812.51%. Given Tharimmune’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tharimmune is more favorable than Cara Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

44.7% of Cara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Tharimmune shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Cara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Tharimmune shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and Tharimmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics -1,099.76% -367.97% -107.43% Tharimmune N/A -167.63% -130.18%

Risk & Volatility

Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tharimmune has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and Tharimmune”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics $20.97 million 1.12 -$118.51 million ($21.01) -0.24 Tharimmune N/A N/A -$9.32 million N/A N/A

Tharimmune has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cara Therapeutics.

Summary

Tharimmune beats Cara Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis. It also develops Oral difelikefalin, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat chronic pruritus with notalgia paresthetica. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing difelikefalin for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma Ltd. development and commercialization of KORSUVA injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in adult patients undergoing hemodialysis; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing difelikefalin in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1). It has a research collaboration and product license agreement with Minotaur Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of proprietary targeted biologics; and Washington University in St. Louis for the rights to develop and commercialize technology related to multiple hybridomas and antibodies directed specifically towards human HER2. The company was formerly known as Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Tharimmune, Inc. in September 2023. Tharimmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

