AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $20.02. Approximately 174,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,165,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANAB. Wolfe Research started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AnaptysBio from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $574.21 million and a PE ratio of -3.10.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 6,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,065.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,880,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,047,217.30. The trade was a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 475,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 168,813 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 81.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 677.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 206,750 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

