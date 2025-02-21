Anne Brennan Purchases 12,500 Shares of The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Stock

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Free Report) insider Anne Brennan bought 12,500 shares of The GPT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.65 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of A$58,125.00 ($37,259.62).

The GPT Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The GPT Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from The GPT Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th. The GPT Group’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

The GPT Group Company Profile

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

