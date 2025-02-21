ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANSS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

ANSS opened at $340.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.47. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $289.82 and a 52 week high of $363.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 22.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 7.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $54,820,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

