Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Position Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,471,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,977,528 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.