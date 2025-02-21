Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Price Up 31% – Time to Buy?

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price traded up 31% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.28. 261,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 484% from the average session volume of 44,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 31.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -117.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.36.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aptose Biosciences
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.